Chardan Capital Lowers BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Price Target to $12.00

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PHGE stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BiomX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the 3rd quarter worth $6,528,000. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

