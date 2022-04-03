Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $2.20 at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.10.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $119.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42). Analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

