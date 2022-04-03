Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

Get Enel alerts:

ENLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enel (ENLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.