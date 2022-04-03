Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT Lowered to €75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

HENKY stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

