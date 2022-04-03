Barclays Cuts Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.
About Keywords Studios
