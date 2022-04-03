Barclays Cuts Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

