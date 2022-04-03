Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $14.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CSSE opened at $11.49 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth $3,994,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.