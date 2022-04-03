Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's has been witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets recently. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Share have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RDY stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,617,000 after purchasing an additional 189,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

