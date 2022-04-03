WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WSBC stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. WesBanco has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $22,548,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

