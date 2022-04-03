Piper Sandler Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $9.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. Research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

