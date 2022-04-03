M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.70.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.84 on Friday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

