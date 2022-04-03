Head-To-Head Survey: Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Maui Land & Pineapple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 1.84 $39.82 million $63.53 0.22 Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 17.50 -$3.42 million ($0.18) -62.22

Altisource Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altisource Asset Management and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48%

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

