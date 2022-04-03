John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $39.16 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

