John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $39.16 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
