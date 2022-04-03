United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.