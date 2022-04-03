ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 55,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,615 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

