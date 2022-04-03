Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

UNM stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

