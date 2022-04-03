Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.32

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $43.60. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 14,341 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.