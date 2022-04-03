Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 78,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE F opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

