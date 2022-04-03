American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 85,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

