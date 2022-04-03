American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 85,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
