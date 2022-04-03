Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 10,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $140,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

