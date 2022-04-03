NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $89.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.69, but opened at $96.28. NetEase shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 51,965 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

