Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.22 million and the highest is $7.25 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $10.75 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

