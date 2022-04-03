Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 77,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. Barclays reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

