Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Down to $266.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $266.00, but opened at $260.55. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $258.88, with a volume of 12,047 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.76.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

