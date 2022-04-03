ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.48. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 20,330 shares trading hands.

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.