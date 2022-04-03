eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 15623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Specifically, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,433 shares of company stock worth $10,051,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,397,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in eXp World by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eXp World by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in eXp World by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

