GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,549.54.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

