StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of WHG stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%.
About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
