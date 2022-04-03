StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

