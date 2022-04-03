Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

