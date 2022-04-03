Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for FBD (LON:FBH)

FBD (LON:FBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

FBH opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.69. FBD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About FBD (Get Rating)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

