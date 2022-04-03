Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,800 ($89.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,631.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £429.62 million and a PE ratio of 34.31. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 5,700 ($74.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,800 ($115.27).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.