Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,800 ($89.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,631.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £429.62 million and a PE ratio of 34.31. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 5,700 ($74.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,800 ($115.27).
Judges Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
