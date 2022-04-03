Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CONN. StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CONN stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

