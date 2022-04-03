Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £147.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.16. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 300.90 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($5.04).

In related news, insider Paul Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,251.24).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

