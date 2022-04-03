Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,434.50 ($18.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,501.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,491.49. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,381.60).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.