Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.15).

Get Renew alerts:

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 697 ($9.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £549.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. Renew has a one year low of GBX 561 ($7.35) and a one year high of GBX 889 ($11.65). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 692.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.