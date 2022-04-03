Provident Financial’s (PFG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 410 ($5.37) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.49).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.47. The firm has a market cap of £746.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

