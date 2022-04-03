Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital raised shares of NatWest Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

LON NWG opened at GBX 217.90 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.63. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of £24.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

