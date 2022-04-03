Reviewing Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) & Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Irish Residential Properties REIT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $169.15 million 13.39 $16.38 million $0.19 136.32

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 8.27% -3.62% -2.22%

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT (Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.