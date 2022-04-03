Comparing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 6.08 -$56.24 million ($0.44) -53.75 Globant $1.30 billion 8.32 $96.07 million $2.29 112.49

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upwork and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 0 10 0 3.00 Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $47.82, suggesting a potential upside of 102.19%. Globant has a consensus price target of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.86%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -11.19% -19.76% -6.81% Globant 7.41% 10.79% 7.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globant beats Upwork on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

