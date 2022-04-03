Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) vs. Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Critical Survey

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Charter Hall Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 6.70 $388.09 million $3.82 30.97 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 21.71% 31.86% 6.68% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lamar Advertising and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Charter Hall Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

