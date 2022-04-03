Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $5.29 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAR. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

