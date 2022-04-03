Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $254.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.