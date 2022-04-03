CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

CUBXF opened at $0.88 on Friday. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

