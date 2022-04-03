Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Kore Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

KORE opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kore Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.