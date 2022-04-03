Scotiabank Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$215.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.86.

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

