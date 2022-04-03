Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Capital & Regional from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPLF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

