Credit Suisse Group Increases Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target to 610.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $747.50.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

