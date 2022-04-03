Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
Chinasoft International Company Profile (Get Rating)
