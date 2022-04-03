DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,335,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

