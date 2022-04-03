Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.50) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.94) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

BYPLF opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Bodycote has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

