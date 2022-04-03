MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE MNSO opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,207,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

